All countries have crimes that resonatePhotos of 43 students who have been missing for 10 years cover the stairs at their former Raúl Isidro Burgos Rural Normal School in Ayotzinapa , Guerrero state, Mexico , Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. All countries have crimes that resonate. In Mexico , one of the modern day ones is the disappearance of 43 students from a rural teacher’s college in 2014., it’s still not clear where the students from the Rural Normal School at Ayotzinapa are.

It’s considered an emblematic case and another example of abuses that occurred decades ago in Mexico’s dirty war and were never corrected., Guerreros Unidos, in Iguala, when the students were stealing buses to transport themselves to a protest. But investigations by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the successor Attorney General’s Office and a Truth Commission created in 2019, found that the fire at a dump was a lie built on false statements extracted under torture and manipulated evidence.

There are more than 100 people in custody and dozens have been charged, but no one has been convicted. The highest-ranking person charged is former Attorney General Jesús Murillo Karam, who is accused of torture, forced disappearance and obstruction of justice. There are also 16 soldiers, most of whom are awaiting trial on house arrest, which infuriates the students’ families.

