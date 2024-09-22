Methane Leak Forces Evacuations In Ventura

Residents in Ventura were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday due to hazardous materials incident.
The order was for homes along Bayshore Avenue, south of Peninsula Street and Marina Park, according to the Ventura Police Department. An evacuation warning was place for residents of Seaward, west of Harbor and north of Schooner. First responders were on scene investigating "potentially dangerous levels of hydrocarbon vapors." All residents are urged to avoid the area.
Jen Buckley, the city's pubic information officer, said about 150 residents were evacuated and another 2,600 are under the evacuation warning. A temporary evacuation point has been established at the lower parking lot of Ventura College.A methane leak is forcing residential evacuations Thursday in a section of Ventura just blocks from an elementary school and the beach.
"Ventura Water crews repaired the section of the sewer line where the leak was found; however, the extent of the leak continues to be investigated in the sewer system to mitigate the vapor caused by the gasoline," Buckley said.Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
