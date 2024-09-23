Metamorphosis VR Makes You Feel Truly Tiny

Even as someone who has played countless VR games by now, I’m still a sucker for jaw-dropping scale. There’s still magic in those moments where I pop on a headset and see a giant boss towering above me or have to climb up a huge cliff. The best VR games, from Astro Bot: Rescue Mission to this year’s excellent Riven remake, all take advantage of that idea to create special experiences that work best in VR.

Recommended Videos Living like a bug ain’t easy Metamorphosis VR acts as a bit of a deluxe edition of its PC counterpart. It doesn’t just bring the full game to VR, but also includes its two DLC levels. Lots has been tweaked to make it run on a headset , but the general flow is the same. It’s an adventure game that has an old school flair to it.

There are two big changes from seeing all of this in VR instead of on a flat screen. The most important change is the visual scale of it all. The adventure takes place from a first-person perspective, which lets players see household items towering above them. In one sequence, our brave cockroach walks near a full-grown man standing by a table. His hand looks massive as the bug skirts around it.

The other major change is a reworked locomotion system that utilizes the Quest’s motion controls. In the demo, I could see the roaches spindly legs in front of it as it crawled around. Players will get to replicate them by using running and crawling motions, as well as other movements to crawl on walls and jump. I’ll have to try it for myself to see how well they work, but it’s a fun way to get players in the mind of a bug.

VR Meta Quest Franz Kafka Metamorphosis Adventure Game

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This Gentle Treatment Makes Thinning Hair Feel Full Of VolumeYour hair deserves some extra love.

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »

Taylor Russell's Black Hooded Gown Makes the Butt Cut-Out Trend Feel So DemureKelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Spider-Man 4's Newest Update Makes 1 Surprising MCU Hero's Appearance Feel Almost InevitableSpider-Man in Spider-Man Far From Home and Avengers Endgame with the Infinity Gauntlet

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Shogun Showdown makes you feel like a genius by showing you the futureShogun Showdown is a new deckbuilding roguelike that is all about tactics, and when it works, you’ll feel like a genius.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Patrick Mahomes Relies on FaceTiming Brittany and Kids: 'Makes the Distance Feel a Little Smaller' (Exclusive)Patrick Mahomes says in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that he relies on FaceTime when the team travels, so that he doesn’t miss out on any family moments with wife Brittany, daughter Sterling and son Bronze.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

15 Little Things Women Do That Make Men Feel Giddy'It really makes me feel supported and loved.'

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »