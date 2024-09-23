Metamorphosis VR Makes You Feel Truly Tiny

Even as someone who has played countless VR games by now, I’m still a sucker for jaw-dropping scale. There’s still magic in those moments where I pop on a headset and see a giant boss towering above me or have to climb up a huge cliff. The best VR games, from Astro Bot: Rescue Mission to this year’s excellent Riven remake, all take advantage of that idea to create special experiences that work best in VR.
Recommended Videos Living like a bug ain’t easy Metamorphosis VR acts as a bit of a deluxe edition of its PC counterpart. It doesn’t just bring the full game to VR, but also includes its two DLC levels. Lots has been tweaked to make it run on a headset , but the general flow is the same. It’s an adventure game that has an old school flair to it.
There are two big changes from seeing all of this in VR instead of on a flat screen. The most important change is the visual scale of it all. The adventure takes place from a first-person perspective, which lets players see household items towering above them. In one sequence, our brave cockroach walks near a full-grown man standing by a table. His hand looks massive as the bug skirts around it.
The other major change is a reworked locomotion system that utilizes the Quest’s motion controls. In the demo, I could see the roaches spindly legs in front of it as it crawled around. Players will get to replicate them by using running and crawling motions, as well as other movements to crawl on walls and jump. I’ll have to try it for myself to see how well they work, but it’s a fun way to get players in the mind of a bug.
VR Meta Quest Franz Kafka Metamorphosis Adventure Game
