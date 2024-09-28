Meta Restricts Links To Ken Klippenstein’s Newsletter Featuring Trump Campaign Dossier

Meta is restricting links on Threads , Instagram , and Facebook that lead to Ken Klippenstein ’s newsletter containing a JD Vance dossier that was allegedly nabbed in an Iranian hack of the Trump campaign. The company has apparently removed posts containing the link and is seemingly blocking links to PDFs of the dossier being hosted elsewhere.

" A Meta page on privacy violations forbids users from sharing details "obtained from hacked sources," as well as "material that purports to reveal nonpublic information relevant to an election shared as part of a foreign government influence operation." People on Threads have reported that Meta removed their posts containing the link.

