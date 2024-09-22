Meta Platforms is a buy as it holds its annual ‘Meta Connect’ event, showcasing the company’s latest advancements in AI, and virtual reality .

Zuckerberg’s hour-long presentation will be followed by a developer-focused address at 2:00PM ET, led by Meta CTO and Reality Labs chief Andrew Bosworth. Meta shares tend to rally during the week of its annual ‘Connect’ event. The tech giant has a history of attracting several analyst upgrades in the wake of its conference presentations.As InvestingPro points out, Meta boasts an above-average Financial Health Score of 4.0/5.0, supported by its robust earnings and revenue growth prospects, combined with its attractive valuation and pristine balance sheet.

This strike has already brought most of Boeing’s aircraft production to a grinding halt, costing the company an estimated $50 million a day, according to Bank of America estimates. With no immediate resolution in sight, Boeing’s profitability and cash flow will likely remain under pressure, especially as union negotiations show little progress.

I regularly rebalance my portfolio of individual stocks and ETFs based on ongoing risk assessment of both the macroeconomic environment and companies' financials.

