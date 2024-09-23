Meta AI Praises Kamala Harris, Criticizes Donald Trump

In Mark Zuckerberg’s latest act of election interference, Meta AI gushes about Kamala Harris and her “trailblazing leadership” while lambasting Donald Trump as “crude and lazy” and “boorish and selfish.” The stark comparison between Meta AI’s answers is another illustration of the extreme leftist bias present in most popular AI platforms.that Meta ’s AI chatbot has generated contrasting reviews of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Rep. James Comer , chairman of the House Oversight Committee, expressed concern over the stark contrast in Meta’s responses regarding Trump and Harris. The committee has previously raised issues about Big Tech’s attempts to influence elections through censorship policies embedded in their algorithms.
The spokesman acknowledged that, like any generative AI system, Meta AI can produce inaccurate, inappropriate, or low-quality outputs. He assured that the company is continuously working to improve these features based on user feedback and as the technology evolves., involved testing 24 different LLMs, including popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, using 11 standard political questionnaires such as The Political Compass test.
AI Bias Politics Election Meta
