Memphis Grizzlies Release Veteran Guard Derrick Rose

The Memphis Grizzlies have released veteran guard Derrick Rose just a few weeks before the start of the NBA Season. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on social media.This move certainly comes as a surprise, especially due to the timing. Rose was expected to be an integral part of what the Grizzlies hoped to do this season.After missing the playoffs a year ago due to multiple injuries, Memphis was looking to rebound fully this year.
More news: Knicks Star Not Expected to Be Ready For Start of Regular SeasonRose was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of the University of Memphis. He immediately made his impact known around the league, winning the Rookie of the Year honors.The point guard quickly became one of the more feared players in the NBA, capping off his 2011 MVP season. The young guard averaged 25.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.
NBA Memphis Grizzlies Derrick Rose Release Trade
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Injury Update: Memphis Grizzlies Player Will Miss at Least Three MonthsThe Grizzlies have revealed an injury timeline for young forward GG Jackson
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »