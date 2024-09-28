Megalopolis Flops With Audiences Despite Coppola's Passion Project

With Megalopolis finally in theaters, audiences watched Francis Ford Coppola 's movie, but reactions were not great. The epic sci-fi film features Adam Driver as Cesar, who clashes with Mayor Franklyn Cicero on the politics of the city's potential as a utopia. Coppola made his directorial return to creating his passion project, which meant selling his winery to fund Megalopolis ' $120 million budget.
Why Audiences & Critics Are Not Satisfied With Megalopolis It's A Confusing & Bland Movie. Close Before Megalopolis' release, Coppola faced obstacles in securing a distributor before Lionsgate eventually got the domestic rights. The movie was considered bizarre and experimental, which made it a financial risk for studios. This response became more apparent when it premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where reviews for Megalopolis were very divided.
1 General audiences shared similar opinions, with many ripping the movie apart. In general, most called the Coppola film either too chaotic or boring, with many walking out midway through the movie. Most agreed the concept was ambitious but also very confusing with the many subplots and nonsensical storytelling. As a result, several Rotten Tomatoes users called it one of the worst movies of 2024.
