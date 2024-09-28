‘Megalopolis’ Divides Critics and Audiences With Futuristic Vision

The reviews are in for Francis Ford Coppola 's new film, ' Megalopolis ,' and many viewers are still trying to unpack what is being called one of the most divisive films of 2024. Set in a futuristic version of America, the film follows inventor and architect Cesar as he tries to build a better community for the city of New Rome. The movie opened in theaters on Friday, Sept.

how divisive it is too. The sign of a true all-timer. It’s in a close race with Rebel Moon and Horizon as my favorite film of the year.' Aside from mixed reactions, which ranged from viewers thinking the film was 'unintentionally hilarious' to the 'strangest movie' they've ever seen, there were fans that specifically applauded Plaza's acting in the movie. In the film, she plays Wow Platinum, a power-hungry journalist who is unashamed of sleeping her way to the top.

Megalopolis Francis Ford Coppola Adam Driver Movie Reviews Box Office

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Francis Ford Coppola Addresses Firing Megalopolis’ Entire VFX TeamCaesar Catalina (Adam Driver) looking astonished in Megalopolis

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

New Megalopolis Trailer Previews Francis Ford Coppola’s Epic VisionFrancis Ford Coppola has released the new trailer for Megalopolis, the sci-fi epic and passion project of the Oscar-winning director.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

New Megalopolis Trailer Previews Francis Ford Coppola’s Epic VisionFrancis Ford Coppola has released the new trailer for Megalopolis, the sci-fi epic and passion project of the Oscar-winning director.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

7 Francis Ford Coppola Movies To Watch Before MegalopolisMarlon Brando from The Godfather, Adam Driver from Megalopolis, and Martin Sheen from Apocalypse Now

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Francis Ford Coppola Addresses Megalopolis Fake Quote Trailer: ‘It Was a Mistake’Director Francis Ford Coppola calls the Megalopolis trailer that featured fake quotes from film critics a 'mistake' and an 'accident.'

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Francis Ford Coppola chalks Megalopolis trailer debacle up as an oopsieCoppola isn't sure what happened with the definitely fake, maybe AI-generated quotes in the film's last trailer

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »