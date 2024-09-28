Meet Magnolia: A Sweet and Energetic Pup Looking for a Home

Greetings humans! My name is Magnolia and just like the flower, I am beautiful and sweet. I am always happy to see everyone on the street and will be the first to greet you when you come home. My signature tail wag and booty shakes are infectious, and people are naturally drawn to my super sweet demeanor and enthusiasm.
I enjoy walks and playing with the other dogs at daycare. I can entertain you with my puppy mischief but can be redirected with a chew, toys, or going out for a walk. I am a good girl on walks — and I know that’s where I’m supposed to go potty. My foster challenges me to help get my energy out by eating my dinner in a snuffle mat. I do enjoy my dinner!then let’s meetHoudini is a spunky, loving, and playful purr machine! He is a ton of fun.
Diego is a simple guy who doesn’t ask for much – just wet food, chin and cheek scratches, hugs, belly rubs, and a sunbeam to lounge in. He’s a bit timid with new people, but once he feels comfortable he’ll reveal his affectionate side and become your bestest, cutest cuddle buddy.
