Meet 'Christian Girl Autumn': The Blogger Who Lives For Fall

Jordan Greene is Society and Culture writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY.com, The Forward and The Daily Orange.

Since then, Covington’s full-time job revolves around sharing her life, particularly her passion for fall, on social media. She is an ambassador for brands like Nordstrom and Rufflebutts and has worked with Walmart Fashion, MacKenzie-Childs, Abercrombie & Fitch and Lululemon. Her husband, a former data analyst in the financial sector, recently left his job to join Covington’s business and spend more time with the family.

"The outfit planning is probably the most time-consuming part," she adds. "We review various retailers, place orders, and then I spend hours trying on different outfits. Right now, I’m in the middle of trying on outfits for our Maine trip," she says, unblurring her camera on Zoom to reveal fall-colored outfits laid out on her floor.audio. I’ll find an outfit that fits that theme, pack it down to a tee — including sunglasses, socks, everything — and then wear it on the trip.

Occasionally, Covington will have a sponsored post during her trips, but most of the time, she shares content organically. For the clothes she wears, she'll link them on her page, so she does make commission off of sales. "I’ve developed a thick skin," she says. "Those comments don’t hurt me anymore. They used to, but I’ve learned to let them roll off my back. I remember one comment that really stood out — someone said my hair was too tightly curled back when barrel curls were popular. They said they wished they could see me in person just to shake my curls out. I actually considered changing how I curled my hair because of that comment. It seems silly now, but it really hurt at the time.

