Medical Waste Forces Beach Closures In Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia

Officials had to shut down several popular beaches in Maryland, Delaware , and Virginia after medical waste washed ashore.

The emergency services team with the Town of Ocean City quickly addressed the problem and told visitors the beach was temporarily closed to swimmers. Officials also urged people to wear shoes on the beach and avoid the water as an investigation into the issue progressed. The outlet noted that the North End of Assateague Island was still closed and could remain closed for a longer period of time amid the cleanup. Officials were still working to find the source of the waste.The beach at Fenwick Island was closed to swimmers, and authorities urged people to wear shoes in order to avoid stepping on any needles that might have washed ashore, the Fox article said.

