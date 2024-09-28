Medical Professionals Share Urgent Health Advice

"ER doctor here. If you're having chest pain that you've never had before, call 911 or go to the ER and get it checked out. I can't tell you the number of families I've had to console because their loved one thought it was just heartburn.". In the comments, nurses, doctors, and other hospital workers revealed their best advice as well. Here's what they had to say:"EMT here who has worked in the hospital setting.
I just lost a friend TODAY to a massive heart attack. He’d been having some intermittent chest pain for the last three days"Whatever you do, don't take the knife off when stabbed; if you keep it there, you will most likely lose less blood.""I've told all the kids in my family that I was an EMT, then paramedic, then RN for many years, and I never pulled a dead person out of a seatbelt. But I did scrape a few off bluffs, trees, and bridge railings.
"Unless you have specified otherwise, all attempts will be made to save you, even if you're living on just machines and in a miserable condition. You could be 95 and frail, but full CPR will be done, and it isn't pretty. This can tear apart families. It can mean you don't get the outcome you want. I know no one wants to think about the worst but do it. You have no idea what we see and how people wind up.""If you think you or someone is having a stroke, don't take aspirin or some blood thinner. Without imaging, you could be having a bleeding-type stroke, and those medications could potentially worsen things.
