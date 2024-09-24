MediaTek To Announce New Dimensity 9400 Chipset In Early October

on Weibo doesn’t mention any products, we expect the company to finally introduce its flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400 .

We can’t say we’re surprised that MediaTek chose to introduce its new Dimensity 9400 chipset in early October. Many handset makers have already confirmed they will announce their new flagships powered by MediaTek’s chipset in mid-October, including Oppo and As mentioned earlier, OnePlus and Oppo are among the first companies to announce new phones powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400. The newflagship and Oppo Find X8 are rumored to pack the said chipset, as well as Vivo’s upcoming X200 series, which will use both MediaTek and Qualcomm processors.It looks like October will be a very busy month for the smartphone industry, although most of these announcements will be exclusively aimed at the Chinese market, at least for the moment.

Mediatek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Smartphones Technology

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MediaTek's new powerhouse Dimensity 9400 processor could be powering new phones by OctoberAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 flagship chipset to be announced on October 9Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 AP outperforms Apple's A18 Pro in multi-core benchmark testAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Realme 13+ 5G is the first phone to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Energy chipsetCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Trump's 'October Surprise' May Include RFK Jr.—Political Analyst'If I were JD Vance, I would stick by the phone,' Jennifer Rubin said on Saturday.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Alabama 2nd District candidates Dobson, Figures to debate live on AL.com in OctoberThe debate will occur live Oct. 10 and will be broadcast on AL.com’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »