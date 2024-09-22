Media Mogul Barry Diller Wants Kamala Harris to 'Blow Out' Donald Trump

Media titan Barry Diller wants to see former President Donald Trump “pushed into the dust heap of history” come November, claiming a Kamala Harris presidency would be “extraordinarily healthy” for America.

Speaking at a recent business summit in West Hollywood, Diller — the mogul who runs the left-wing Daily Beast, among many other media properties — glossed over the many failures of the Biden-Harris administration, including record consumer prices, an unprecedented tidal wave of illegal immigrants, and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.“I want Donald Trump pushed into the dust heap of history.

In 2015, Diller promised that if Trump won the presidency, he would either leave the country or “join the resistance.

