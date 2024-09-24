McCormick Visits Delaware County, Criticizes Biden Administration as 'Anti-Business'

Former Wall Street executive and Army veteran Dave McCormick is trying to unseat Democrat Bob Casey in the United States Senate. McCormick brought his campaign to Delaware County Tuesday.McCormick came to the Upper Darby Construction Company with the two-term Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp to sing the praises of small business as the backbone of the nation’s economy.

"This is the most anti-business administration that we’ve ever had in modern history in terms of regulations in terms of anti-energy," he said.Locked in a tough race against Democrat Bob Casey, seeking his 4th term in the Senate, McCormick leaned heavily Tuesday on his experience in business and government as reasons to send him to Washington.

