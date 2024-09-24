McCormick Place Covers Windows With Bird-Friendly Film

One of Chicago 's landmark buildings is sporting a new look just in time for bird migration season.After an especially deadly bird strike last year, officials at Chicago 's biggest convention complex have covered thousands of square feet of windows with film designed to keep birds away.What makes the oldest and easternmost building of the McCormick Place Convention Center Complex so beautiful is also what makes it so deadly for birds."We've been working on it for decades.

"Because of the building's massive size and all that glass, the $1.2 million project is the biggest bird strike mitigation effort in the world."So if you think about two football fields, that's the glass we have here at Lakeside Center, so it's a lot of glass, a lot of space to cover," said McCafferty.The film is designed to make the dots less visible from inside the building looking out, and more visible from outside looking in.

Bird Strikes Mccormick Place Chicago Window Film Wildlife Conservation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Windows 11 Finally Overtakes Windows 10 On SteamBarry Collins has been a technology writer and editor for more than 20 years. He covers new developments in PCs, Macs, gaming and more, including the CrowdStrike crisis. He was assistant editor of The Sunday Times’ technology section, editor of PC Pro magazine and has written for more than a dozen different publications and websites over the years.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Dave McCormick's Philadelphia geographical error highlights his weak pointSenator Bob Casey (D-PA) joins Katy Tur to discuss how Kamala Harris’s proposed economic policies play in Pennsylvania.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Dave McCormick confuses Philly with Mississippi city in now-deleted X postThe Republican Senate candidate deleted the post and acknowledged his mistake, but Democrats were quick to pounce on the slip up, including Sen. Bob Casey's campaign.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Jennifer McCormick releases plan for marijuana legalizationMeredith Hackler joined WRTV as a Multi-Media Journalist and Reporter in February of 2022.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

McCormick sees opportunity in Pennsylvania Senate debates against CaseyPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Pennsylvania Senate hopeful Dave McCormick turns GOP fortunes around — despite pricey Democratic ad blitzLANGHORNE, Pa. — Keystone State polling shows a Senate race that was once approaching blowout territory is now too close to call, with blue-collar voters seeking change downballot. And the ram…

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »