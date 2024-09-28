Mayor blames political rhetoric for bomb threats and false stories about Haitian immigrants in Springfield

“The safety of our residents is a responsibility we take seriously, and it should not be politicized," the mayor said in an email exchange from Sept. 17th and 18th obtained by ABC 6 News.

“Senator Vance’s interest in the situation in Springfield long predated the national news media furor. He took the concerns the city had expressed to him months ago to heart and has, like you, been inundated with constituent complaints about the situation.” The mayor also chided Vance for running with unconfirmed information about Springfield without touching base:

