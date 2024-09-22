Maybe This Carpenter Boyfriend Is a Diamond in the Rough

The daughter’s boyfriend in the letter from Protective Parent, who judged the boyfriend for not going to college and pursuing carpentry, just may be a diamond in the rough.
The man I married 42 years ago worked an assembly line job while I had a more white-collar job and made more money than he did, but he worshiped the ground I walked on. During our marriage he was encouraged to pursue further education and got his bachelor’s degree through evening courses. He recently retired from a major aerospace company where he was making a salary in the six-figure range.My parents loved him and supported our marriage completely.
Love Family Criticism Support Careers
