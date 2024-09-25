Matthias Schoenaerts Joins Supergirl Movie as Villain

has found its main villain, with THR reporting that Belgian Matthias Schoenaerts has been cast in the DC Studios film.and Bilquis Evely comic based on Supergirl . While Schoenaerts’ exact role is unknown, the villain in the comic series was Krem of the Yellow Hills, a man who kills the mother of Ruthye Marye Knoll, a warrior who then seeks Supergirl ’s help in getting revenge.
Schoenaerts will join the project that’s set to be led by Milly Alcock, who will star in the film as Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl, and the cousin to Superman. Schoenaerts is best known for his roles in films like Loft, Bullhead, Rust and Bone, and most recently The Regime, the HBO political satire series starring Kate Winslet., who is known for making 2007’s Lars and the Real Girl, 2011’s Fright Night, 2017’s I, Tonya, 2021’s Cruella, and, most recently, 2023’s Dumb Money.
