Matlock Reboot Ends With Shocking Twist Revealing Kathy Bates' True Identity

, the 2024 gender-flipping reboot of the classic TV show of the same name featuring Andy Griffith, ends with a big, shocking twist. It reveals that Kathy Bates ’ Madeline Matlock or Matty isn’t the widowed and broke lawyer she claims to be. She is Madeline Kingston, a wealthy and affluent woman whose husband is very much alive. Further, she didn’t randomly walk into the Jacobson Moore law firm looking for a job.
According to Bates, returning to work and being surrounded by people as young as her daughter used to be, has made things complicated for her character. “Every day she goes in to work, to continue the mission, to not be discovered, but then to discover all these things she didn’t expect to discover. Her relationships, the people that she begins to feel close to, and she sees her daughter in the young people,” the Summer Camp actress elaborated.that the twist was part of the original pitch.
Urman especially wanted Matty to have “a spine of steel throughout the show” and the series to delve deep into grief, loss, and the responsibility of a legal professional to the public health as opposed to the one they have to their clients. “Why would a woman like that want to go back into the law firm? What could be deep and meaningful enough? Then the story unfolded. So I pitched it, from beginning to end,” she said.
