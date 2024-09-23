Matlock Reboot Ends With Shocking Twist Revealing Kathy Bates' True Identity

, the 2024 gender-flipping reboot of the classic TV show of the same name featuring Andy Griffith, ends with a big, shocking twist. It reveals that Kathy Bates ’ Madeline Matlock or Matty isn’t the widowed and broke lawyer she claims to be. She is Madeline Kingston, a wealthy and affluent woman whose husband is very much alive. Further, she didn’t randomly walk into the Jacobson Moore law firm looking for a job.

According to Bates, returning to work and being surrounded by people as young as her daughter used to be, has made things complicated for her character. “Every day she goes in to work, to continue the mission, to not be discovered, but then to discover all these things she didn’t expect to discover. Her relationships, the people that she begins to feel close to, and she sees her daughter in the young people,” the Summer Camp actress elaborated.that the twist was part of the original pitch.

Urman especially wanted Matty to have “a spine of steel throughout the show” and the series to delve deep into grief, loss, and the responsibility of a legal professional to the public health as opposed to the one they have to their clients. “Why would a woman like that want to go back into the law firm? What could be deep and meaningful enough? Then the story unfolded. So I pitched it, from beginning to end,” she said.

Matlock Kathy Bates Reboot Twist Opioids

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kathy Bates says after Matlock reboot, she’ll join Matlock viewers in retirementKathy Bates says after Matlock reboot, she’ll join Matlock viewers in retirement

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Kathy Bates' Matlock Reboot Has Already Recast An Original Character Before It Even PremieresKathy Bates as Matlock in an elevator looking serious in Matlock

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Kathy Bates Has Picked Her Final Acting Project: “This Is My Last Dance”Kathy Bates as Matlock in Matlock (2024)

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Matlock Starring Kathy Bates Gets A New Trailer 16 Months After Its First OneKathy Bates as Matty Matlock in Matlock reboot trailer

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Kathy Bates Ain't Your Mother's 'Matlock' in New Legal Drama Series TrailerKathy Bates as Matlock in Matlock (2024)

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Kathy Bates eyes retirement from acting after 'Matlock' reboot: 'This is my last dance'Kathy Bates, who has considered retirement before, says she will end her award-winning acting career after CBS' new take on 'Matlock' runs its course.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »