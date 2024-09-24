Maryland Sues Owner of Cargo Ship Involved in Key Bridge Collapse

Tug boats accompany Dali, the cargo ship that collided with Baltimore ’s Key Bridge, leading to its collapse, as it passes beneath the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on its way to Norfolk on June 24, 2024.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Attorney General Anthony Brown and Gov. Wes Moore announced a lawsuit against the Dali cargo ship owner for liability in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.for the costs the country had to spend responding to the collapse and clearing of bridge debris in order to reopen the Port of Baltimore.several months after the 1.6-mile steel span collapsed under the impact of a massive container ship that lost power and crashed into one of its supporting columns.

The March bridge collapse killed six members of a road work crew who were filling potholes on the bridge when it came crashing down into the water below. Baltimore’s busy port was closed for months after the collapse and increased traffic congestion in the region remains a problem for drivers.is ongoing into the circumstances leading up to the collapse, including power outages experienced by the cargo ship Dali while it was still docked in Baltimore.

Bridge Collapse Cargo Ship Lawsuit Baltimore Maryland

