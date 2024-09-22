Maryland Senate Candidate Faces Scrutiny Over Improper Tax Breaks

, Maryland’s Democratic Senate candidate, is facing scrutiny over her improperly receiving tax breaks that she did not qualify for, allowing her to save thousands in taxes on her properties inby CNN, Alsobrooks saved almost $14,000 in taxes between 2005 and 2017 on her Washington property by using tax exemptions intended for primary residents of the district, lower-income residents, and senior citizens.

She also received a tax break intended for low-income senior citizens on her Washington residence, cutting her tax bill in half. At age 53, Alsobrooks does not qualify for the tax break but her grandparents, who owned the property before her, presumably did, per CNN.are working with the district and Prince George’s County, Maryland, to resolve the issues.

In Maryland, Alsobrooks bought a property in 2005 and received a homestead exemption in 2008 for the townhouse. She eventually began renting out the property but continued to take the primary resident exemption. CNN estimated that the exemption saved her at least $2,600.

Tax Breaks Donna Alsobrooks Maryland Senate Elections Controversy

