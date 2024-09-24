Maryland Lawmakers To Address School Safety After WBFF Investigation

Work has begun in Annapolis to change Maryland laws after a WBFF investigation found an MS-13 gang member who was a murder suspect was allowed to enroll in Baltimore-area public high schools.

“There needs to be something done,” said Delegate Nino Mangione who represents Baltimore County, last week on WCBM radio. “I’m going to keep the audience up to speed as we pre-file this legislation. Then the legislative session starts in January.” When Kayla was murdered on July 27, 2022, Police quickly identified Martinez as the main suspect. Since he was in the country illegally, and a known MS-13 gang member, Aberdeen Police requested that ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, hold Martinez until the investigation was complete. But ICE denied the request.

In a statement to Project Baltimore ICE explained, “Martinez was a juvenile who had not been charged with any crime. With no material change to the conditions of his immigration status, ERO Baltimore had no legal grounds for detaining Martinez at that time.”

