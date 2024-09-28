Marty Brennaman Suggests Reds Check In With Terry Francona About Managing

Legendary Reds broadcaster and Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman thinks Nick Krall should check in on Terry Francona and see if he's interested in managing again.
"You owe it to yourself, you owe it to your fans to call Terry Francona and say 'are you interested in coming back to manage in the big leagues?'" Brennaman said on Off The Bench. "Any team that has a managerial vacancy now or down the road—and I think they'll probably be some more. I think you owe it to yourself to place that call and see if he's interested in coming back.
Terry Francona Marty Brennaman Cincinnati Reds MLB Manager Hall Of Famer
