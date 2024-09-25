Mark Zuckerberg Joins Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos In $200 Billion Club

Mark Zuckerberg ’s net worth has climbed to a figure that only two other billionaires in the United States have achieved. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index pegged the value of the Meta Platforms CEO’s personal fortune at $200 billion as of Monday. That represented a $1.06 billion increase from the prior trading day and a $72.2 billion jump from the start of the year, according to the index. His net worth put him in the rare company of two other billionaires worth at least $200 billion.

SEE META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG'S BRAND NEW 287-FOOT SUPERYACHT Much of Zuckerberg’s personal fortune originates from his Meta Platforms holdings. The corporate parent of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads has seen a nearly 62.5% increase in its stock price year to date. That has helped push its market capitalization to $1.42 trillion as of Tuesday.

Mark Zuckerberg Meta Platforms Billionaires Net Worth Elon Musk Jeff Bezos

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk posts #FreePavel after Telegram founder's arrest — and slams Facebook's Mark ZuckerbergTelegram founder Pavel Durov arrested at Paris airport: report

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Mark Cuban Responds to Elon Musk Calling Out His Support For HarrisShark Tank's Mark Cuban has been sharing his support for Kamala Harris' economic policies on X.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Mark Cuban Gives Elon Musk Business Advice in Latest JibeX has reportedly become less profitable since Musk's takeover, with a 2023 report saying it saw a 54 percent drop in revenue.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Mark Ruffalo Slams Elon Musk, Mandy Patinkin Sings ‘Over the Rainbow’ in Yiddish at ‘Kamala-Con’Mark Ruffalo, Mandy Patinkin, and more joined the 'Kamala-Con' Heroes4Harris livestream to speak with 'real-life superheroes' on Sunday.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Early data show SF office vacancies hit new highMark pushed up by Elon Musk’s X putting its headquarters on the sublease market

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth hits $200 billionMark Zuckerberg’s net worth has climbed to the eye-popping $200 billion level that just a few other billionaires have achieved, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »