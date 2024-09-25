Mark Zuckerberg Joins Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos In $200 Billion Club

Mark Zuckerberg ’s net worth has climbed to a figure that only two other billionaires in the United States have achieved. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index pegged the value of the Meta Platforms CEO’s personal fortune at $200 billion as of Monday. That represented a $1.06 billion increase from the prior trading day and a $72.2 billion jump from the start of the year, according to the index. His net worth put him in the rare company of two other billionaires worth at least $200 billion.
SEE META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG'S BRAND NEW 287-FOOT SUPERYACHT Much of Zuckerberg’s personal fortune originates from his Meta Platforms holdings. The corporate parent of Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Threads has seen a nearly 62.5% increase in its stock price year to date. That has helped push its market capitalization to $1.42 trillion as of Tuesday.
