Mark Zuckerberg Joins $200 Billion Club as Meta Stock Soars

Mark Zuckerberg , CEO of Meta and a notorious supporter of leftist cases, has become one of only three people in the world to amass a net worth of $200 billion or more.that in an incredible surge of wealth, Mark Zuckerberg , the CEO of Meta , has joined the ultra-exclusive $200 billion club. This elite group, which previously included only Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos , now welcomes Zuckerberg as its newest member.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos has also reclaimed his position in the $200 billion club, thanks to a $39 billion boost in his net worth, now totaling $216 billion. This resurgence is largely due to Amazon’s impressive stock performance, with shares climbing approximately 28% in 2024, nearing record levels of over $190 per share.

Notably absent from the $200 billion club is LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who started the year with a net worth exceeding $200 billion but has since seen his fortune decline by $30 billion to $177 billion. This drop is primarily due to a nearly 16 percent slide in LVMH shares this year. When the Post posed the question, “Why should I vote for Kamala Harris?” the chatbot offered several “compelling reasons” to support the Democratic presidential nominee. It praised her “trailblazing leadership” as the first black and South Asian vice president, highlighted her “record job creation and low unemployment,” and commended her support for rent relief and voting rights.

Mark Zuckerberg Meta Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Stock Market

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth hits $200 billionMark Zuckerberg’s net worth has climbed to the eye-popping $200 billion level that just a few other billionaires have achieved, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Mark Zuckerberg Joins Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos In $200 Billion ClubMeta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has soared to $200 billion, placing him alongside Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos as one of only three U.S. billionaires to reach this milestone.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Surveillance Capitalism Pays Well: Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Soars Past $200 BillionSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Mark Zuckerberg now says Meta shouldn’t have complied with White House Covid censorship requestsMeta's CEO now says the Biden administration was wrong to push for censorship of certain Covid-related content during the pandemic.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta Was ‘Pressured’ by Biden to Censor COVID ContentZuckerberg also said he has no plans to make any further contributions to nonprofits that support state election infrastructure—which Republicans dubbed “Zuck-Bucks.”

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Mark Zuckerberg says Meta was ‘pressured’ by Biden administration to censor Covid-related content in 2021Zuckerberg in his letter to the judiciary committee said the pressure he felt in 2021 was “wrong” and he came to “regret” that his company was not more outspoken.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »