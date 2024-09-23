Mark Robinson Faces Backlash Over Past Racist And Sexually Charged Comments

, was accused of calling himself a “Black Nazi,” saying he supported slavery and making an array of shocking sexual comments on an adult website years ago.while vowing to stay in the race in a video statement posted Thursday night, calling himself the victim of a “high-tech lynching.”Vance was less than unequivocal in his comments about the controversy, telling the NBC affiliate, “The allegations are pretty far out there, of course, but I know that allegations aren’t necessarily reality.

“What I would do if I were him, I would hire me the best lawyer I could find I’d sue the hell out of“He owes the people of North Carolina more answers about it,” Cotton told Jake Tapper, a co-host of CNN’s “State of the Union.”responds to CNN’s report uncovering disturbing comments made by Mark Robinson, the Republican nominee for governor in North Carolina.Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost.

Mark Robinson North Carolina Governor Race Racism Sexism GOP Controversy

HuffPostWomen / 🏆 27. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

