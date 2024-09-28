Mark Cuban Says He Has No Plans to Retire, Will Focus on Online Pharmacy

Mark Cuban walks onto the court before the Dallas Mavericks play against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on March 01, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.These days, the 66-year-old billionaire entrepreneur and investor says he has no imminent plans to stop working. "I'm just getting started," Cuban tells CNBC Make It. "There's no retirement in my book. I'll go until I drop."in the NBA's Dallas Mavericks.

Cuban initially invested $250,000 into Cost Plus Drugs after its founder and CEO, Alex Oshmyansky, cold-pitched him on the idea in 2018. Over the following two years, Cuban invested more and more until he eventually owned the company. "Hopefully, when it's all said and done, they'll say, 'Boy, that guy f---ed up health care, so now people aren't afraid of not being able to afford their medications," he says. "To me, that would be the greatest accomplishment.", which stands for "financial independence, retire early." The idea is to embrace a frugal lifestyle and maximize your savings to retire sooner.

Broadcast.com made Cuban a billionaire when Yahoo acquired it for $5.7 billion in stock in 1999. His current net worth is roughly $5.7 billion,"Every entrepreneur the back of their mind says, 'I want to be that entrepreneur that disrupts an industry and changes it,'" Cuban told Grant. "What's better than that?"Cuban's desire to work more is hardly unusual: More Americans are now working past age 75 than ever.— up from 5% in 2002.

