Marie Adam-Leenaerdt Elevates the Humble T-Shirt at Paris Fashion Week

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt was a finalist for the 2024 LVMH Prize. Participating in this year’s competition brought a whole new audience to her show today. Though she didn’t win the award, she raised her own personal bar significantly here. Any show that starts with lunch is a good one, but Adam-Leenaerdt’s was especially so with her clever thoughts about clothes’ usefulness and functionality.

We were gathered at Terminus Nord, a brasserie opposite the Gare du Nord popular with Belgians heading to and from Antwerp. There were oeufs mayonnaise, pâté en croute, and coffees on offer, and in the moments before the show began the US critics at my table discussed the many rumored designer moves and all the houses hypothetically in play—it got very chatty.

The location was good for more than just gossiping. It fit with the message of the collection, which was sparked by the humble, everyday T-shirt—the uniform of the street. Backstage the designer, who is not yet 30, acknowledged the tee’s quotidian nature. “If everyone wears a T-shirt, that makes the wardrobe very flat,” she said. Her idea was to use comfy cotton jersey for more exceptional garments, like a drop-waist dress and a hooded trench.

These are not all-new ideas—the deconstructionists before Demna, with whom Adam-Leenaerdt worked at Balenciaga, were playing with similar notions a generation or two ago—but Adam-Leenaerdt’s clothes look cool and fresh, and that makes her proposals viable. Most novel were the blazers and coats for which she designed multiple interchangeable covers, “so you don’t dress the body, you just dress the garment,” she explained.

