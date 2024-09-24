Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Star In New Adaptation Of 'Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The project, which is based on the legendary 1847 novel by English novelist and poet Emily Brontë, will see Robbie and Elordi play Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively.

Since its release in the mid-1800s, Wuthering Heights has been widely considered to be one of the greatest novels ever written. The book has had countless adaptations, including film, TV, and stage versions of the novel.Other casting information is unknown at this time, but Deadline notes that the film is in pre-production, with the current plan being to begin filming sometime in 2025.

Jacob Elordi’s breakout role came in the HBO drama series Euphoria, where he plays Nate Jacobs. Since then, Elordi has gone on to star in several high-profile films, including Priscilla and Saltburn, which saw him work with Fennell. Up next for Elordi is the drama film Oh, Canada, as well the Daniel Minahan film On Swift Horses. Elordi is also set to play the role of Frankenstein’s monster in Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated Frankenstein movie.

