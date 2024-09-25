Margaery Tyrell's Tragic Game Of Thrones Fate Fit Her Character Really Well

Margaery Tyrell meets a tragic end in HBO's Game of Thrones, but her death fits her character's story incredibly well. Margaery maneuvers her way to becoming queen of the Seven Kingdoms early in Game of Thrones' eight-season run. However, she perishes when Cersei Lannister blows up the Great Sept of Baelor at the end of season 6. It's an abrupt and violent fate for Margaery, her brother, and her father — but it's one that makes sense in the context of her character arc .

A loss is bound to happen, even to someone as clever as Margaery, but it's unfortunate that it comes from a woman who doesn't hold back. It seems Margaery doesn't anticipate more outwardly hostile behavior from her opponents, and that winds up being her downfall.

Game Of Thrones Margaery Tyrell Death Character Arc Politics

