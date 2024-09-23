Mare Winningham: Beyond St. Elmo's Fire

The 1985 film St. Elmo’s Fire has been back in the news almost 40 years after its release, thanks to the documentary Brats and recent rumors around an upcoming sequel. The movie captured the spirit and aesthetic of the era, and provided breakout roles for its charismatic young cast, which included Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe and others.
While Winningham already had a number of credits to her name by the time she was cast in St. Elmo’s Fire, the movie raised her profile considerably.
After St. Elmo’s Fire, instead of appearing in more Brat Pack movies, Winningham acted in titles like Miracle Mile and Turner & Hooch and appeared in a number of TV movies. In a Vanity Fair interview, she said, “I might win the crown of TV-movie queen.” As the TV movie queen, she won Emmy Awards for her performances in Amber Waves and George Wallace .
