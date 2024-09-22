Marcee Gray, Mother Of School Shooter Colt Gray, Indicted On Elder Abuse Charges

The indictment handed down Monday charges Marcee Gray , 43, with exploiting an elderly person and other crimes in Ben Hill County, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. It appears unrelated to the school shooting s at Apalachee High School, which occurred in a different Georgia county nearly 200 miles away.Gray is the mother of 14-year-old Colt Gray , who was charged with murder after surrendering to police at the high school on Sept. 4.

The indictment charging Marcee Gray stems from a domestic incident late last year, the Atlanta newspaper reported. It said a police incident report states Gray's 74-year-old mother told authorities Nov. 4 that Gray had taken her phone, taped her to a chair and left her for nearly a full day.The incident report said Gray bound her mother before traveling to Barrow County to confront her ex-husband, who lived with their son and two other children.

Messages left Saturday at possible phone numbers for Gray were not immediately returned. It was not immediately known if she had an attorney. Gray has said she called her son's high school the morning of the shootings to warn the staff after Colt Gray sent her a text message saying, “I'm sorry.” Days later, she issued a statement saying her son “is not a monster.”The teenager's father, Colin Gray, has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. Authorities say he gave his son access to the rifle used in the shootings.

The teenager accused of executing a mass shooting at a Georgia high school made his first court appearance on Friday. The suspect’s father made a separate court appearance following his son’s hearing.

