Manning Leads Texas To Dominant Win Over ULM

After throwing an interception on his first possession, Manning settled in, and Texas scored touchdowns on six of his 10 drives for a 44-3 lead when he left the game early in the fourth quarter. The redshirt freshman completed 15 of his 29 pass attempts.

In the Longhorns' first game as the No. 1-ranked team in the AP Top 25 since 2008, Manning received plenty of help. Running backEwers exited Texas' 56-7 win over UTSA last week after suffering an oblique strain. His status is considered day-to-day, and he could potentially return for the Longhorns' SEC debut against Mississippi State next week.

Manning shared SEC Freshman of the Week honors after producing 276 total yards and five touchdowns against UTSA in Ewers' absence. He completed eight passes of 15 or more yards against ULM, including a 56-yard completion to After their first SEC conference game at home against Mississippi State, the Longhorns have an idle week followed by showdowns with No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 2 Georgia in consecutive weeks.

Texas Quinn Ewers Maalik Manning ULM SEC

