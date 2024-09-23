Man with Criminal Record Accused of Starting Devastating Larch Creek Fire

A man with a long criminal record is facing serious charges, now accused of starting the 18,000-acre Larch Creek Fire . Christopher Michael The 51-year-old was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree arson and reckless burning.Those flames grew into the Larch Creek Fire which burned 18,286 acres.It includes misdemeanors and one felony for fleeing from officers. However, the felony is still an open case and he has not been convicted.
"If the jury decides, 'No we don't think the defendant acted intentionally, then they would acquit on the second-degree arson they would convict on the reckless burning.'"That number could go higher the longer it takes crews to fully contain it. Portland Fire & Rescue weighed in on other consequences of human-caused fires and sent this statement to KATU:
"The human, environmental, and financial impacts reach far beyond the immediate area of a large human-caused wildfire. Such fires demand significant resources to contain and control, inherently drawing from what’s available to other jurisdictions when equipment and personnel are deployed and committed to help."
Firefighters from the Portland area were sent to protect structures during the Larch Creek Fire as a result of Gov. Tina Kotek signing a Conflagration Act on July 9.
Larch Creek Fire Arson Christopher Michael Oregon Conflagration Act
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »
Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »
Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »