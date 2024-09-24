Man Suspected of Shooting 2 Residents and Police Officer Arrested After Standoff

Published: Sep. 23, 2024 at 6:46 PM AKDTAnchorage Police Chief Sean Case provides details on what led to a SWAT standoff with a man suspected of shooting 2 others and a police officer , leading to his arrest shortly after the press conference ended.The Anchorage School District held a vaccine clinic on Monday at Anchorage School District Education Center for students, faculty, staff and their families, as it looks to help curb rising cases of pertussis within the district and surrounding area.
A man accused of shooting 3 people, including an APD officer, is in custody after a standoff in Muldoon on Monday.The Anchorage School District held a Whooping Cough vaccine clinic Monday from 2-5 p.m. at Anchorage School District Headquarters for students, faculty, staff and their families. Pertussis, commonly known as “Whooping Cough” is at an all time high in the state right now with 215 cases reported in the state as of August. ASD has reported 29 cases in the school district alone.
Shooting Standoff SWAT Police Officer Muldoon
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »
Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »
Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »
Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »