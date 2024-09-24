Man Suspected of Shooting 2 Residents and Police Officer Arrested After Standoff

Published: Sep. 23, 2024 at 6:46 PM AKDTAnchorage Police Chief Sean Case provides details on what led to a SWAT standoff with a man suspected of shooting 2 others and a police officer , leading to his arrest shortly after the press conference ended.The Anchorage School District held a vaccine clinic on Monday at Anchorage School District Education Center for students, faculty, staff and their families, as it looks to help curb rising cases of pertussis within the district and surrounding area.

A man accused of shooting 3 people, including an APD officer, is in custody after a standoff in Muldoon on Monday.The Anchorage School District held a Whooping Cough vaccine clinic Monday from 2-5 p.m. at Anchorage School District Headquarters for students, faculty, staff and their families. Pertussis, commonly known as “Whooping Cough” is at an all time high in the state right now with 215 cases reported in the state as of August. ASD has reported 29 cases in the school district alone.

Shooting Standoff SWAT Police Officer Muldoon

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AKNewsNow / 🏆 460. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man killed by Fort Collins police in cemetery shooting suspected in cold-case homicideA 42-year-old man fatally shot by Fort Collins police during an armed confrontation at Grandview Cemetery in July was a suspect in a 2019 cold-case homicide, police officials said Friday.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Police searching for man suspected in deadly Fairview shootingAnchorage police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting Thursday morning in Anchorage’s busy Fairview neighborhood.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

Deputies arrest suspect from 2022 Parkland murder during traffic stopDeputies arrested a man suspected of a deadly shooting in Parkland back in 2022.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Murder suspect held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin dies in custodyThe man was suspected in a fatal shooting in Berkeley on July 3.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

California man suspected of murdering Illinois man in Plano residence, Police sayA dead man was found in the backyard of a Plano residence Tuesday night. Police made an arrest at DFW Airport in correlation to the case.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Houston shooting: Man dies in officer-involved shooting as HPD officers were investigating another incidentAn investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning in Houston.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »