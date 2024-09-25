Man Indicted on Attempted Assassination Charge in Plot Against Trump

In this image taken from police body camera video and released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh , the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump , Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. on his golf course in Florida and wrote of his desire to kill him was indicted Tuesday on an attempted assassination charge.had been initially charged with two federal firearms offenses.

They alleged that he had written of his plans to kill Trump in a handwritten note months before his Sept. 15 arrest in which he referred to his actions as a failed “assassination attempt on Donald Trump” andwho could “finish the job.” That note was in a box that Routh had apparently dropped off at the home of an unidentified witness months before his arrest.

The charge of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate carries a potential life sentence in the event of a conviction. Other charges in the indictment include assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and the two original firearms charges he faced last week.

The initial charges Routh faced in a criminal complaint accused him of illegally possessing his gun in spite of multiple felony convictions and with possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. It is common for prosecutors to bring preliminary and easily provable charges upon an arrest and then add more serious offenses later as the investigation develops.

“All of our top priority should be ensuring that accountability occurs in this case and that those who run for office and their families are safe and protected,” Garland said.

Trump Assassination Attempt Ryan Routh Florida Indictment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Who Plotted to Kill Trump Indicted on Attempted Assassination ChargeRyan Routh, who was arrested for allegedly aiming a rifle at Donald Trump's golf course in Florida, has been indicted on an attempted assassination charge. Prosecutors allege that Routh methodically planned the attack and left behind a note expressing his intention to kill Trump.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh indicted on attempted assassination chargeA man who authorities say staked out Donald Trump for 12 hours on his golf course in Florida and wrote of his desire to kill him was indicted Tuesday.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Man Charged With Attempted Assassination Of Trump After Golf Course IncidentRyan Wesley Routh, who was arrested after allegedly being spotted with a high-powered rifle near former President Donald Trump at a golf course, has been indicted on charges of attempted assassination and assault on a federal officer.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Man who staked out Trump at Florida golf course charged with attempted assassinationThe case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who in July dismissed a separate criminal case charging Trump with illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Trump safe after apparent 'attempted assassination'; Sources identify detained manSecret Service agents fired at gunman near the Trump International golf course.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Man Arrested After Alleged Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump at Golf ClubA man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump while he was golfing at his club in Florida. The suspect, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, reportedly pushed the muzzle of an AK-47 through a chain-linked fence towards Trump before an FBI agent intervened and shot at the suspect. Trump was unharmed and escorted away safely.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »