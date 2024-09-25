Man Indicted For Attempted Assassination Of Donald Trump

Ryan Wesley Routh, the man who authorities say staked out Donald Trump for 12 hours on his golf course in Florida and wrote of his desire to kill him, was indicted Tuesday on charges that he attempted to assassinate a major presidential candidate.Routh had been initially charged with two federal firearms offenses.

RELATED: Trump holds rally on Long Island; 1st since 2nd assassination attemptThe potential shooting was thwarted when a member of Trump’s Secret Service protective detail spotted a partially obscured face of man and a rifle barrel protruding through the golf course fence line, one hole ahead of where Trump was playing. The agent fired in the direction of Routh, who sped away and was stopped by law enforcement in a neighboring county.

