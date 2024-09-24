Man Fostered Over 170 Babies With His Wife

Mark Charbonneau’s neighbor was visiting a widower one day and noticed something a little odd: pictures of babies all over his house. When she asked him what the story was, he told her he and his wife used to be foster parents.

The first thing Mark and I notice when we enter his home is a giant train set that takes up his entire dining room. Burrell and his wife, Leanna, who died five years ago, had two kids of their own. She was a social worker and familiar with foster care programs. Burrell says he had only one worry when Leanna brought up the idea.

“Feeding, bathing and getting ’em dressed,” he says. “You’ve got to give all the credit to the foster moms. In my case, I worked during the day. here all day long, working with the babies.”

