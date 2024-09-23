Man Dies After Accidentally Stabbing Himself While Separating Frozen Burgers

WARNING: This article contains graphic details British officials recently determined the shocking and tragic way that a Welsh man died last year. The Western Telegraph reported that Barry Griffiths, 57, died after accidentally knifing himself while separating frozen burgers in June 2023. Officials announced the results of the investigation at a coroner's court hearing on Monday.

Griffiths' body was found in his bed on July 4, 2023. According to the Western Telegraph, his phone was last active on June 23, and his laptop was used on June 24. Griffiths also suffered from atherosclerosis, which meant that his arteries were clogged with plaque. That condition, which restricted blood flow to his heart, also contributed to his death, according to Morgan. Officials initially thought that his death might be a suicide or murder.

Accident Death Wales Knife Frozen Burgers

