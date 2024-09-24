Man Charged With Vehicular Manslaughter in Death of St. Louis Police Officer

A Honduran man living in the U.S. illegally was charged Monday in the recent death of a St. Louis police officer , local authorities announced.

Chavez-Rodriguez, who authorities say is from Honduras and not a U.S. citizen, was allegedly driving 71 miles per hour at the time of the incident. He lost control of his vehicle before striking Lee, who was thrown several feet, according to charging documents. Chavez-Rodriguez was charged with a DWI resulting in death Monday, along with exceeding posted speed limit and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He is being held without bond.

My officer was killed in the line of duty, and I am supporting my officers who are grieving and a family that has lost a husband and a father," Tracy said.

Police Officer Vehicular Manslaughter DUI St. Louis Illegal Immigration

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illegal Honduran immigrant charged with DWI in death of St. Louis police officerRamon Arnaldo Chavez-Rodriguez is accused of fatally hitting St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer David Lee with his car Sunday morning.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Dallas police shooting: Officer 'executed' by 'coward' in ambush attack; 2nd officer remains criticalPolice Chief Eddie Garcia says they lost a hero Thursday night after Officer Darron Burks was 'executed' by a coward. Meanwhile, an officer who was shot in the face continues to fight for her life. Here's the latest.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Dallas police shooting: Officer 'executed' in ambush attack; 2nd officer shot in the face still hospitalizedPolice Chief Eddie Garcia says they lost a hero Thursday night after Officer Darron Burks was 'executed' in a senseless act of violence.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Chicago police officer accused of beating another officerChicago police officer accused of beating another officer

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Missouri police officer charged in death of K-9 officer left in hot carCharges have been filed against the Missouri police officer who allegedly left his police K-9 inside a hot car overnight leading to his death back in June.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

‘Los Chávez’ Theme Song Unites Banda MS With Boxing Legend Julio César ChávezThe 'Los Chavez' theme song has united Banda MS with boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez. Get the details.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »