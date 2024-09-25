Man Charged With Attempted Assassination Of Trump After Golf Course Incident

Washington — The man arrested after he was allegedly spotted by Secret Service with a high-powered rifle at a golf course a few hundred yards away from former President Donald Trump is being charged with attempted assassination of a political figure. A federal grand jury in Miami indicted Ryan Wesley Routh Tuesday on a charge of attempting to kill Trump on Sept. 15. The charge carries a maximum potential sentence of life in prison.

' The court filing also revealed that Routh had a list of dates and places in his vehicle where Trump had appeared or was expected to appear, as well as a cellphone that had searched for directions from West Palm Beach to Mexico. Near the fence at the golf club, the FBI found an AK-47 style rifle with a scope attached and extended magazine. The rifle was loaded with 11 rounds, and its serial number was obliterated and unreadable, according to a court filing.

Trump Assassination Attempt

