Man Charged With Arson After Setting Fire To Historic Dallas Building

One man is facing arson charges after first responders say he intentionally set fire to a historic Dallas building on Thursday afternoon.

DFR said investigators interviewed the man, 24-year-old Nsengiyumva Ngabonziza, of Rwanda, who admitted to starting the fire.DFR said according to reports, Ngabonziza scaled the side of the building and got inside through a roof access panel. Then, he used matches to set fire to several flammable items inside of a second-floor office.

He said while they're still working to assess the damage, the nearly century-old building will be expensive to repair, not to mention damaged or destroyed equipment. Jones said on any given day, around 300 people could be in their building for rowing programs but luckily, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Arson Dallas Fire Historic Building Suspect

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man arrested for setting fire to Dallas' historic Filter BuildingOne man is facing arson charges after first responders say he intentionally set fire to a historic Dallas building on Thursday afternoon.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested for setting fire to Dallas' historic Filter BuildingOne man is facing arson charges after first responders say he intentionally set fire to a historic Dallas building on Thursday afternoon.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested for setting fire to Dallas' historic Filter BuildingOne man is facing arson charges after first responders say he intentionally set fire to a historic Dallas building on Thursday afternoon.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested for setting fire to Dallas' historic Filter BuildingOne man is facing arson charges after first responders say he intentionally set fire to a historic Dallas building on Thursday afternoon.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested for setting fire to Dallas' historic Filter BuildingOne man is facing arson charges after first responders say he intentionally set fire to a historic Dallas building on Thursday afternoon.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested for setting fire to Dallas' historic Filter BuildingOne man is facing arson charges after first responders say he intentionally set fire to a historic Dallas building on Thursday afternoon.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »