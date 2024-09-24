Man Charged In Plot Against Trump Admits To Assassination Attempt

The man charged in connection to a plot against Donald Trump admitted in a letter that he was attempting to assassinate the former president, according to court documents. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested after allegedly pointing a high-powered rifle through a fence near where Trump was playing golf at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida , on Sept. 15.The handwritten letter prosecutors said was turned over by a civilian witness is addressed to the 'world.

Florida will launch criminal probe into apparent assassination attempt on Trump, governor says“ ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled,” the letter says. Some prominent Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have criticized the Department of Justice for releasing the contents of the letter, accusing it of putting Trump's life in jeopardy.

Trump meets deputies who stopped suspect in apparent assassination attempt

Trump Assassination Plot Florida DOJ

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Charged in Plot to Assassinate Trump at Golf CourseA Florida man has been charged with federal firearms offenses for allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago golf course. Authorities say the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Joseph Routh, was arrested after a Secret Service agent spotted him with a rifle near where Trump was playing.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Man charged after apparent Trump plot wrote 'This was an assassination attempt,' court filing showsNew police body camera video shows the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Trump, 58-year-old Ryan Routh, as he was arrested Sunday in Florida. In court documents, authorities say his phone signal shows he hid in the bushes along the golf course for nearly 12 hours. NBC News' Garrett Haake has the latest.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Man charged in apparent Trump plot wrote ‘This was an assassination attempt,' court filing showsRyan Wesley Routh, 58, was charged with two gun crimes after his Sept. 15 arrest and will appear in a Florida court on Monday.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Trump 'assassination attempt' live updates: Suspect charged after apparent shooting plotThe FBI is investigating what it calls an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf club on Sunday. Authorities say a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle in the bushes outside the course and fired at the suspect. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Iranian Netanyahu assassination plot foiled, Israeli man chargedIsraeli police indicted Moti Maman, 73, for allegedly plotting to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials Thursday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Pakistani man charged over alleged New York City plot linked to Islamic StateToday's Video Headlines: 9/6/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »