Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges After Apparent Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 3:45PMwith the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump , has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography .

Investigators said the pornography was found on a Samsung Galaxy Note device located inside Oran Routh's primary bedroom in the residence, as well as another Galaxy Note device in Routh's possession.

Child Pornography Assassination Attempt Donald Trump Oran Routh North Carolina

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Arrested for Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump Expressed Desire to Fight and Die in UkraineRyan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Routh's social media posts revealed a penchant for violent rhetoric and a desire to fight in Ukraine after Russia's invasion in 2022. He even expressed interest in recruiting Afghan soldiers to join the Ukrainian war effort.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Man Arrested After Trying To Shoot Donald Trump At Golf CourseA man was captured with a witness' help after apparently trying to shoot former President Trump at his Florida golf course. Trump is OK.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

Man Arrested After Pointing AK-Style Rifle at Donald Trump While GolfingA 58-year-old man was arrested after allegedly pointing an AK-style rifle at former President Donald Trump while he was playing golf in Florida. Secret Service agents fired at the suspect, who was hiding in shrubbery on the course, but no one was injured.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Man Arrested After Apparent Assassination Attempt Targeting Donald TrumpRyan Wesley Routh, 58, faces federal gun charges after being arrested for allegedly attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Routh appeared briefly in court and will remain jailed pending a grand jury indictment.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Man Arrested After Apparent Assassination Attempt Targeting Donald TrumpA 58-year-old man, Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested after allegedly camping outside Trump International Golf Club in Florida for nearly 12 hours with a rifle and food, intending to attack former President Donald Trump. A Secret Service agent thwarted the potential attack and opened fire before Routh could act.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »