Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting at Anchorage Gas Station

A 31-year-old man is facing murder charges in a fatal shooting last month in East Anchorage that leftJulio Morales, 31, was arrested Thursday on charges of first- and second-degree murder and of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Morales was described as homeless in charging documents and said he lived in a camp.

Police were called to the Circle K gas station on Mountain View Drive the afternoon of Aug. 17 after a woman called 911 to report that her friend was shot and killed in a car parked behind the building, according to the complaint. One of the women told police she was with Buncom in a Ford Expedition parked behind the gas station that afternoon and found that another man had arrived after she left for the restroom, the complaint said. The man, who she knew only as “G” but who was later identified as Morales, was wearing a ski mask and had a long, silver gun, it said.

During an interview, Morales said he confronted Buncom outside the gas station in August and shot him after being told about the money, the complaint said. Morales told investigators Buncom had pulled out a long knife in the car and he shot him “because he feared he would come to his camp later on and hurt him,” it said.

Murder Shooting Anchorage Alaska Gas Station Homicide

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anchorage man arrested on charges he threatened to kill 6 U.S. Supreme Court justicesPanos Anastasiou, 76, was arrested Wednesday at his Spenard home on 22 charges tied to more than 465 messages sent through the court’s public website

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

SoCal man suspected of giving teen girlfriend fatal fentanyl dose arrested at U.S.-Mexico borderLaw enforcement officials arrested a Riverside County man suspected of giving his then-17-year-old girlfriend a fatal fentanyl dose, taking him into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border two years after she was found unresponsive in Desert Hot Springs.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested in fatal Ogden hit-and-run fled because 'he was afraid,' police sayA man was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run after photo evidence of a license plate number quickly identified the vehicle and driver on Saturday.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested in fatal shooting of title-winning college gymnast in WisconsinDennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested in fatal Oak Cliff shooting last year, Dallas police sayA man was arrested on a murder charge months after another man was fatally shot while stepping in to stop an aggravated robbery in central Oak Cliff, Dallas...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Man arrested in fatal Cleburne shootingCleburne police said they arrested a man Friday in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman almost a week ago.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »