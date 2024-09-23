Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting at Anchorage Gas Station

A 31-year-old man is facing murder charges in a fatal shooting last month in East Anchorage that leftJulio Morales, 31, was arrested Thursday on charges of first- and second-degree murder and of being a felon in possession of a weapon. Morales was described as homeless in charging documents and said he lived in a camp.
Police were called to the Circle K gas station on Mountain View Drive the afternoon of Aug. 17 after a woman called 911 to report that her friend was shot and killed in a car parked behind the building, according to the complaint. One of the women told police she was with Buncom in a Ford Expedition parked behind the gas station that afternoon and found that another man had arrived after she left for the restroom, the complaint said. The man, who she knew only as “G” but who was later identified as Morales, was wearing a ski mask and had a long, silver gun, it said.
During an interview, Morales said he confronted Buncom outside the gas station in August and shot him after being told about the money, the complaint said. Morales told investigators Buncom had pulled out a long knife in the car and he shot him “because he feared he would come to his camp later on and hurt him,” it said.
Murder Shooting Anchorage Alaska Gas Station Homicide
