Man Arrested For Child Pornography After Apparent Second Assassination Attempt Against Trump

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 3:45PMwith the second apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump , has been taken into custody on federal charges of possessing child pornography .

Investigators said the pornography was found on a Samsung Galaxy Note device located inside Oran Routh's primary bedroom in the residence, as well as another Galaxy Note device in Routh's possession.

Child Pornography Assassination Attempt Donald Trump North Carolina Oran Routh

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Routh, armed man arrested at Trump golf course, posted prolifically about Trump, politicsThe armed man arrested at Trump International Golf Club, Ryan Wesley Routh, prolifically posted about politics on social media, and has dozens of arrests, documents show.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Video Shows Dramatic Moments Ryan Wesley Routh Is CapturedRouth was arrested and charged in connection with an assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Florida.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Footage released of moment alleged would-be Donald Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh arrestedBodycam shows arrest of Ryan Routh following Trump assassination attempt

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

What's known about Ryan Wesley Routh, Trump assassination attempt suspect arrested in FloridaRyan Wesley Routh was allegedly armed with an AK-47-style rifle in an apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Son of Ryan Routh, accused in Trump assassination attempt, arrested for child pornographyOran Routh had 'hundreds' of files of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh's son arrested for child pornographyBodycam shows arrest of Ryan Routh following Trump assassination attempt

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »