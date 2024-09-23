Man Allegedly Tried To Assassinate Donald Trump, Left Note Taking Responsibility For Failure

Fifty-eight-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh , the alleged would-be assassination in Palm Beach on September 14, 2024, allegedly left a note with a friend making clear his intent to kill former President Donald Trump .The note said, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you…I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster.

