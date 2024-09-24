Man Allegedly Manufactured Hundreds of Thousands of Counterfeit Pills in Connecticut Garage

In a nondescript garage in Connecticut , a New Haven man manufactured hundreds of thousands of counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine, a powerful opioid and other illicit drugs that he shipped around the U.S. and gave to local dealers to sell on the streets, new federal grand jury indictments allege.

'This investigation reveals the constant challenges that we in law enforcement face in battling the proliferation of synthetic opioids in America,' Connecticut U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a statement.Fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and other powerful opioids are contributing to high numbers of overdoses across the country, said Stephen Belleau, acting special agent in charge of the DEA's New England field division.

Counterfeit Pills Methamphetamine Opioids Drug Bust Connecticut

